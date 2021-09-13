Landlord’s son kills tenant in Ondo

A middle-aged man, Samuel Omojola, has been arrested by men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his father’s tenant following a long-standing rent dispute.

The tenant was hit with a plank on his head by Omojola during a fight between him and the landlord at his Oke ijebu residence while the landlord’s son was defending his father.

A source in the house, explained that the landlord son alleged the tenant of insulting his father over the rent issue, which led to argument between the two and degenerated into a fight.

The landlord was said to have called his son who rushed home and hit the deceased with planks on the head without knowing the cause of the disagreement between his dad and the tenant.

He said “The tenant fell on the floor and in his pool of his own blood while the concerned neighbours who came out to intervene quickly rushed him to the hospital where he was admitted and died two days later.

“Some people mobilized to the house of the landlord immediately the death of the victim was announced and attempted setting it ablaze.

“It took the timely intervention of dispatch homicides detectives from Ijapo police station prevented them from razing down the building”

It was gatgered that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ijapo division drafted a team of detectives to the scene of the crime where the suspect was arrested and calm the nerves of the angry mob.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department SCIID for further investigation.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) were not successful.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…