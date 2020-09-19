Men in senator wears

Take a walk down a busy street, or check social media on an owanbe Saturday and you will see many men and even women wearing senator designs.

It has its history from the southeastern part of the country and many people love to wear it because it is elegant and trendy. It is also perfect for special occasions, office wears, business meetings and even everyday wear.

Senator wears come in different styles and you can even decide to pair it with cap. The types of cap include the slouched fila cap. This type of cap has the top loose part of it slouched to one side. The slouched fila cap looks good if made out of soft materials that are draped easily.

You can also decide to pair your senator wear with the kufi cap which is popular among men who practice Islam; or the abeti aja cap, if you are the dramatic type. The name of the cap translated to ‘dog’s ears’, because the cap really looks like the ears of a dog.

There is also the option of the style of cap gotten from the late Obafemi Awolowo. It is simply called the Awolow cap. Some trendy men also love to have a touch of an English man when in their senator wears by pairing it with hats.

However, it is not a must you pair your senator wear with cap as it also looks good even without one. So, jump on the senator wear trend even if you are not a fan of caps or you simply do not feel like wearing any.

Check out some of your favourite celebrities in their senator wears and cap.

