Iran distributes iodine tablets amid fears of possible US strikes

Iran has begun distributing iodine tablets to communities living near its nuclear facilities amid growing fears of possible fresh military strikes by the United States.

According to Al Jazeera, the distribution was reported by The Times of London, which quoted an unnamed Iranian Health Ministry official confirming the move.

“Yes, we are distributing iodine,” the official reportedly said, adding that authorities had traditionally provided the tablets to residents living within two to three kilometres of nuclear installations during periods of heightened conflict.

The official also expressed concern over US President, Donald Trump’s threats, saying he could no longer be trusted not to launch further attacks.

Iodine tablets, also known as potassium iodide, help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine exposure during certain nuclear or radiological emergencies. However, they do not protect against all forms of radiation.

The report also indicated that a possible US strike on Iran’s heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility was being seriously considered, according to an Iranian political journalist.

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The development comes after Trump held discussions with his national security team on Wednesday and Thursday about potentially resuming military operations against Iran.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, November 5, Trump said Washington would soon decide whether to launch further attacks, warning that he might have to destroy more of the country.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Ministry has disputed the report’s sourcing, denying that any of its officials spoke to The Times. The reported new distribution has not been independently verified.

Source: Al Jazeera