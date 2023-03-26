Soji Ajibola

The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso branch has charged Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, to focus more on the health sector in order to further reduce mortality rate, as well as make it more accessible to the general populace.

This is contained in a congratulatory message jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Ayobami Alabi and Secretary, Dr Taiwo Alatishe.

The association in the message made available to newsmen commended Makinde on the giant strides recorded in different sectors including the health sector during his first term.

It expressed confidence that Makinde’s second term would usher in more achievements in the various sectors among which health will be greatly prioritised.

“Omituntun1.0 made giant strides in different sectors including the health sector especially LAUTECH Teaching Hospital. We have strong belief that Omituntun 2.0 will usher in more,’ it said.

The MDCAN said that the resounding victory he achieved at the polls was a reflection of the wishes of the good people of Oyo state.

The association said that the people had shown they have strong faith in Makinde’s administration and would want the good work to continue.

It congratulated Makinde on his re-election and wished him more success as he continue in his exalted office as the governor of the state.

The association assured the governor of its full support as he takes the state to the next level.

The MDCAN wished him God’s strength, wisdom and guidance to deliver on his mandate to the people.

