MCMNS exercise kicks off in Delta’s PHCs tomorrow

The Maternal and Children Micro Nutrient Supplementation (MCMNS) and mass de-worming exercise kicks off tomorrow across the 268 primary healthcare centres of Delta State.

The micronutrients supplement activities are expected to have other primary healthcare programmes such as routine immunisation, Vitamin A, multi vitamins supplementation; screening of children for malnutrition, de-worming, net distribution, iron-foliate supplementation for women of child bearing age, antenatal care, HIV counselling and testing; family planning services, health education, COVID-19 vaccination and TB screening.

Chairman of the Delta State Primary Health Contributory Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr Isioma Okobah, said the MCMNS, which is collaboration of the ‘O5 Initiative, is geared towards improving nutritional status of women and children.

Okobah spoke after inspecting the Cable Primary Healthcare Centre in Asaba where the programme will be flagged off by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Edith Okowa.

“Mrs Okowa, who is chairperson of the ‘O5 Initiative’ and state nutrition chairperson will on Thursday flag off distribution of micro nutrients and present Primary Healthcare (PHC) commodities to the 268 PHCs in the state.

“These key PHC commodities are essential interventions that would impact positively on maternal and child health. Our governor’s wife is worried about poor maternal nutrition which contributes to impaired fetal growth and development,” Okobah said.

Okobah, the Permanent Secretary and all Directors of DSPHCDA had earlier paid an unscheduled integrated supportive supervision to two health centres in Oshimili South.

At the Akwuebulu health centre, Okobah lamented alleged indiscipline among staff of the health facilities.

However the matron in charge and officers of Okwe Health Centre were commended for their good conduct and running of the facility.

