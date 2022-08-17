Corps members in Delta commended for diligence

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo, has commended the outgoing Batch B Stream 2 corps members posted to the ministry for their hardwork and dedication to duty.

Bozimo, who was represented at the send-off party organised for the corps members in the ministry by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Omamuzo Erebe, commended them for their dedication to duty during the period of their national service.

He advised them to be good ambassadors of the ministry in their future endeavours.

Bozimo congratulated them for successfully serving their fatherland while praying for them to turn out to be successful legal practitioners in the future.

The Attorney-General charged the corps members to continue to maintain the excellence with which legal practitioners are known for.

The high point of the event was the surprise package given to one of the corps members, Mr Tochukwu Evans, whom the Solicitor-General provided financial support to enable him to continue with his Law School programme.

The event was rounded off with presentation of gift items and letters of commendation to the corps members, who were lauded by their respective directors and heads of units.

