May Day: Kalu felicitates Nigerian workers

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, acknowledging their pivotal role in the nation’s development.

In a statement commemorating the 2025 International Workers’ Day, Hon. Kalu highlighted the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to enhance the welfare of civil servants, particularly the swift approval of the increased minimum wage by the National Assembly.

He urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive, emphasising that the economic reforms undertaken by the administration would yield long-term benefits.

Hon. Kalu also underscored the importance of collective effort and unity in overcoming the nation’s challenges, encouraging workers to stand in solidarity with the government.

Reassuring workers that better days lie ahead, the Deputy Speaker extended his best wishes for a successful celebration.

