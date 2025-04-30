Edo communities send SOS to Okpehbolo, Oshiomhole, others

The people of Iyerekhu community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have sent a “Save Our Soul” (SOS) message to the Governor of the State, Senator Monday Okpehbolo, over an alleged attempt by Fulani herdsmen to displace them from their community.

In a one-minute, fifty-eight-second (1:58) video that went viral on Tuesday night, the people were seen protesting their ordeal. They claimed that the suspects had earlier driven out their neighbouring community, Odame, and were now advancing towards Iyerekhu.

They stated that trouble began in the two communities (Odame and Iyerekhu) following the recent killing of their kinsmen, who were farmers, an act they attributed to the herdsmen.

The people further alleged that their farmlands were destroyed by the suspected Fulani herdsmen, who used their cattle to wreak havoc. Consequently, the leadership of the communities ordered the suspects to vacate their areas.

“Fulani herdsmen have driven almost all the inhabitants of Odame from their community and are now advancing towards Iyerekhu community.

“Our farms have been totally destroyed, and some of our farmers have been killed by these heartless and brutal herdsmen.

“We are begging the Edo State Government to help rescue us from the hands of these Fulani herdsmen before it’s too late.

“Please, spread this message until it reaches the Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Monday Okpehbolo, distinguished Senator Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, Hon. Minister Abubakar Momoh,

“Member representing Etsako West Constituency 2, Edo State House of Assembly, Gani Akokhia, and the Executive Chairman of Etsako West Local Government Area,” the people were seen lamenting in the video.

It is worth recalling that the people of Agbede, Odhighe, and Egonuo agrarian communities in Etsako West Local Government Area had raised similar alarms over the alleged nefarious activities of some Fulani herdsmen in their locality.

It was gathered that the resurgence of criminal activities by the suspects has led to palpable fear, especially among farmers and traders in Agbede and its environs, resulting in the scarcity of farm produce as people are afraid to go to their farms.

The people, however, called on the State Government and other stakeholders in the country to come to their rescue.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE