Ronke Soyombo, The Special Adviser on Education to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stated that the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has a clear action plan on how the country’s education can be developed at all levels.

Soyombo, who was the National Director for All Progressives Congress (APC) at the national level during the campaign, made this known to Tribune Online on Friday ahead of the Presidential Inauguration on May 29.

The UK Educational Expert explained that the President-Elect has talked about the need to review and revamp the country’s curriculum in ensuring that it actually fits for purpose in the 21st century.

Ronko noted Nigeria has very intelligent children and teachers, adding that they need a lot of support and such requires a good leader that can actually cascade what leadership is all about.

This was just as she emphasized the need to go back to the drawing board regarding tertiary education, saying it is the determinant of who actually goes into the workforce of Nigeria.

“President-Elect, Tinubu has a very clear action plan on how education will be taken care of at all levels.

“And when I say at all levels, you will see that he has talked about the need to review and revamp our curriculum in ensuring that it actually fits for purpose in the 21st century.

“We have very intelligent children. Our teachers are very good but they need a lot of support. They need a good leader that can actually cascade what leadership is all about so that there are crystal clear roles for the leaders.

“We need to go back to the drawing board and get tertiary education right because that is the determinant of who actually goes into the public workforce of Nigeria,” Soyombo said.

