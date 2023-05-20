Well-wishers, close associates and kindreds of renowned businessman, industrialist and philanthropist, Prince Lawal Obelawo trooped into his residence in Osogbo on Saturday to celebrate with him his 93rd birthday anniversary.

The event which was celebrated in a low-keyed one, was held in the living room of the business mogul amidst praises, dancing and thanksgiving to the Almighty God for sparing his life till the day.

Songs were sung by the well-wishers and prayers were offered to the celebrant with pleas to God to preserve his life to be able to contribute more to humanity.

However, the celebrant was in high spirits as he requested more prayers from the clergymen that graced the occasion.

He appreciated God for giving him the grace to witness another year in life saying, it is not by his own making but, a divine privilege from God.

Prince Obelawo who thanked all present at the occasion and prayed to God to visit them divinely in their various needs, assured to move closer to God, the more.

Related News No Content Available

In his Sermon entitled: ” Serving God at old age”, Pastor Kolapo Oluwamuyiwa Of the Apostolic church, Osogbo, described the Industrialist as a harbinger of motivation in the work of God despite his old age and charged others who are also in their riped ages to move closer to God and serve their Creator time without seasons.

He prayed to God to spare the celebrant’s life and give him sound health and grace to be able to plant more in the vineyard of God.

Meanwhile, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has felicitated an elder statesman and an entrepreneur expert Prince Lawal Yusuf Obelawo on the special occasion of his birthday, thanking God for preserving Baba for another glorious year just as we continue to enjoy drawing strength from his wealth of experience and deep knowledge of business and societal development.

Governor Adeleke in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, described the founder of Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Yusuf Obelawo as an astute businessman whose flair for excellence made him standout and prosper in numerous business adventures.

“Baba Obelawo is an icon to every one of us, both old and young. His life story has been one full of resilience and hard work. Baba has inspired many generations both in and outside the state in no small measure and we continue to look up to him in other not to derail from our goal”





“As a state, Baba is the perfect example of the product of a society we have started building, a society that sacrifices for tomorrow, a society that rewards patience, grit and excellence, a society that teaches perseverance,” the Governor said

Governor Adeleke noted the historical contribution of the Ejigbo-born business conglomerate to the economic stability of Osun state from its inception, hailing him as one of the pillars that stood strongly for the state to achieve significant stability “As one of the founding fathers of our dear state, Baba was instrumental in building and reshaping the economy of our dear state through the establishment of numerous manufacturing companies, and employing hundreds of Osun citizens”

“Baba has given so much to the society and our dear state that we can only thank him and pray to God to reward his good gesture and sacrifice to humanity and our dear state, we are blessed to have him as our father in the state”.

“We celebrate his new age and pray to God to sustain him for long years so that we can continue to draw from his wealth of experience. His love for his people continues to wax stronger even as he grows older; a testimony of his unalloyed love and affection for the people”. the Governor concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…