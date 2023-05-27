The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Minister and Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mahmood Abubakar and Mustapha Baba Shehuri have bowed out of service as they thank Buhari for giving them the opportunity to serve as ministers.

This action is to give way to the new government which will be inaugurated on Monday 29th May this year.

During a Valedictory meeting held at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the former Minister, Dr Abubakar while handing over to the Permanent Secretary, said the achievements recorded in the agriculture sector during his stay as Minister became possible following the support from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the staff of the Ministry were supportive of his policies in driving the agricultural sector and many feats were recorded within the 4 years he oversaw the Ministry.

While urging the staff of the Ministry to support the incoming Minister, he stated that he will not continue to support the growth of the agricultural sector in his own little way as a stakeholder in the sector.

In the same vein, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during a send-forth dinner organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the gathering marks the end of an era, which started on November 11th 2015 when he assumed office as the Minister of Information and Culture.

He said he served during a period marked by great challenges and great opportunities.

“I make bold to say that thanks to you all, we lived up to our mandate, which is the management of the image, reputation and

promotion of the culture of the people and government of Nigeria through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information.

“I want to urge you all to please extend to my successor the same warm cooperation that you gave me and my team during my tenure.

“Please permit me to end by thanking Mr President for finding me worthy to hold this office for a record-breaking tenure.

“His unflinching support was indispensable for the successful execution of our mandate. I thank my family for standing by me and for enduring long periods of my absence. Above all, I want to thank God for charting our path, for giving us health and for keeping us all through the years”, the former Minister added.





