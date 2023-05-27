Yobe State Commissioner of Police (CP) Garba Ahmad has warned political thugs and hoodlums against stealing or vandalizing government properties capable of triggering violence during the inauguration in the state.

The commissioner stated this in a press statement issued and signed by the command Public Relations Officer DSP Dungus Abdulkarim on Friday in Damaturu, the state capital.

He noted that the Command has warned miscreants and thugs who are in the habit of vandalizing and stealing properties from the stadium after the conduct of an Even or government function.

According to him, “Anyone found destroying, stealing or carrying arms such as sticks, cutlasses and knives, or aiding some people to do so within the vicinity or outside the stadium will face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police deployed both personnel and operational assets to fortify the Venue (27 August, Stadium, Damaturu) for the inauguration ceremony and to ensure the security and safety of all guests and well-wishers at the venue”.

“The police in collaboration with sister Security Agencies in the state urged the good people of the state to shun violence and warn their wards from engaging in any acts that may be detrimental to the peaceful conduct of the ceremony as the Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anybody found wanting”.

He called on the people in the state to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by giving credible information about the peaceful conduct of the inauguration.

He also reiterates his commitment towards a hitch-free Inauguration ceremony, seeking the support and understanding of the citizenry in the provision of security for the ceremony and beyond.

He enjoins personnel deployed for the assignment to be professional but firm in performing their duties.

