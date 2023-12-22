Mastercard has announced a partnership with Jumia and Providus Bank to introduce the Jumia Mastercard, an innovative payment card that enhances customers shopping experience.

This partnership will see the introduction of a customer reward system which will serve to elevate purchasing power and foster lasting customer loyalty on Jumia’s platform throughout the year.

Furthermore, the payment card will improve the overall shopping experience on the platform, offering exclusive discounts to loyal customers, adding that prospective customers can also easily acquire virtual cards within minutes, with an optional physical card available within five business days, thereby ensuring flexibility and choice.

“Our mission at Mastercard is to connect and power up a world beyond cash that benefits everyone, everywhere through transactions that are safe, simple, smart, and accessible Our partnership with Providus Bank and Jumia aims to elevate the value proposition for consumers by providing a payment solution that is both seamless and convenient, coupled with unique price incentives and discounts.

“We look forward to further collaborations with our partners to continue delivering relevant solutions that will offer valuable benefits for Mastercard card holders,” says Kari Tukur, Vice President and Head, Customer Solutions, East and West Africa, Mastercard.

He further said the card supports the promotion of a cashless economy, allowing purchases on non-Jumia websites and at POS terminals while offering exclusive promotions and discounts that are only applicable on Jumia sites.

Additionally, customers can activate a 10% discount-capped promo offer by shopping a minimum of N50,000 as new Providus Bank account holders.

“As a future forward bank,Providus Bank believes in encouraging and supporting partners through strategic alliances that can help these businesses maximize their potential. In addition to being a means of payment, we consider cards as one of our vital products for promoting togetherness and productive partnerships, which is why we are fully supporting this initiative.” -Walter Akpani, MD/CEO Providus Bank.

To obtain the Jumia Mastercard and unlock its benefits, customers must visit www.jumia.com, select their desired items, opt for payment using the Jumia Mastercard, and submit the requested credentials to open a Providus Bank account.

Upon verification, customers will instantly receive a Providus Bank savings account number and a virtual Jumia Mastercard. Customers can also request a physical model of the payment card, which will be delivered to their location at no additional charge. At checkout, customers who meet the purchase criteria will be rewarded with a 10% discount capped at N5,000, ensuring a swift and seamless process from onboarding to purchase.

The key factory fuelling this initiative include customer acquisition, year round incentives, and convenience,setting

the stage for an enhanced shopping experience on Jumia. The card will be available starting from December 21, 2023, offering customers an opportunity to maximize their savings on the Jumia platform, perfectly timed for the festive season.

“We’re thrilled about this partnership between Mastercard, Providus Bank, and Jumia, an exciting initiative in Nigeria’s digital payment evolution. Jumia has always prioritized convenient, secure, and rewarding payment solutions for our customers, and this collaboration underscores our commitment.

This card guarantees a seamless shopping experience on the Jumia platform, alongside exclusive discounts that make every purchase truly rewarding,” Sunil Natraj, CEO, Jumia Nigeria.

This initiative is poised to drive customer acquisition for Mastercard, Jumia, and Providus Bank while promoting the cashless economy and nurturing valuable partnerships – underscoring the importance of collaboration in building an inclusive world and setting a new standard for e-commerce rewards.

