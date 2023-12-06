Jumia, Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Sunil Natraj, as Nigeria’s new Chief Executive Officer effective January 1st 2024.

Sunil will be taking over the leadership mantle from former CEO Massimiliano Spalazzi who will be leaving the company on December 31st 2023.

The e-commerce company noted that Sunil will continue focusing on making Jumia sharper and faster to delight more and more customers with their needs. He will also work closely with partners and vendors to make Jumia their most preferred sales channel.

“I’m thrilled I will be leading Jumia in Nigeria, one of our largest markets, and to help transform Africa’s economy through e-commerce. It’s an honour to contribute to Jumia’s success in the country, prioritising customer satisfaction, secure payments, and strong partnerships. Our dedicated team is key to our future success, and I am confident we will achieve even greater milestones, always earning our customers’ trust,” said Sunil upon his appointment.

Sunil came to Jumia in 2022 with extensive experience in Sub-saharan Africa. In Jumia, he handled the Jumia Express logistics business as VP of Sales and Marketing based in Lagos, Nigeria before becoming the CEO of Jumia Ghana. He has worked towards cost definitions and reduction, price definition and standardisation, and business development and growth.

Prior to Jumia, he has managed and built brands in the region and has handled large businesses in the FMCG sector. He has been based in Africa for over 11 years, where he worked for large multinationals such as GBFoods. Sunil holds a B.S in Engineering and an MBA from The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

”We extend our sincere thanks and wish the best to Massi as he departs our teams following 11 years since the very start of Jumia.”

Massi has been part of the founding team since Jumia was launched in 2012 and has covered many leadership roles across all our countries and functions until his current one as CEO in Nigeria and EVP for the group. We wish the very best for Sunil for this new challenge,” said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia.

