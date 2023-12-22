THE Senior Special Assistant To President Tinubu on Students Engagement, Hon. Sunday Asefon has urged Nigerian students across the country to take advantage of the 50 per cent reduction of transport fare by the Federal government to visit their loved family and loved ones during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He eulogised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a 50 per cent discount for Nigerians willing to travel by mini and luxury buses across various states during the Christmas and New Year Celebration and a 100 per cent free train ride trips for commuters on all train services from Kaduna-Abuja, Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe routes during the period for Nigerians travelling during the holidays begining from December 21 and end on January 4, 2024.

Speaking through Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, the Technical Assistant on Communication, Hon. Sunday Asefon described President Tinubu as a compassionate father of the nation who feels the pain and suffering of ordinary Nigerians occasioned by the removal of fuel Subsidy.

Asefon revealed that the policy represents a significant attempt by the President Tinubu led Federal government to ease the financial burden and address transportation challenges faced by Nigerians travelling for the holidays, specifically those visiting family and friends in different parts of the country particularly during peak travel seasons.

He expressed happiness that Nigerian Students would be one of the highest beneficiaries of the new transport policy as it will afford the students the opportunity to travel from their various campuses and visit their families across the country.

Enumerating the benefits of the policy, Asefon said that the reduction of the transport fare will make transportation more accessible and affordable for everyone, enable low-income earners who heavily rely on public transport to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones without the burden of high transportation costs.

He also said that the free train services which covers all passenger services operated by the NRC, including the Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Warri-Itakpe train services will create a lasting impression on a greater number of young persons especially those who will be using the services for the first time during the yuletide season.

He re-emphasized that with more people able to afford transportation, there’s a potential increase in economic activity as many Nigerians are more likely to visit markets, shops, and recreational venues, leading to higher sales and revenue for businesses.

He said that with more people using public transportation due to lower fares, there’s a potential decrease in traffic congestion, leading to improved air quality and reduced noise pollution. He therefore called on Nigerian students across the country to take advantage of the reduction by the Federal government to visit their loved family and loved ones.

