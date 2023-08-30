The Kano state government, in its preparation for mass weddings, has bought furniture, food items, and clothing materials for 1,800 intending couples under its mass wedding scheme.

This is just as the state government has set aside over N800 million to purchase furniture, clothing materials, food items, and dowry, among others.

Disclosing this, the Kano Hisbah board commander, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, was inspecting items for the mass wedding.

According to him, each bride would receive a set of beds with mattresses and pillows, as well as N20,000 to start up a business.

He stated that criteria were set for the selection of the beneficiaries, and anyone found guilty of divorcing his wife after the marriage would pay for the items received from the state government.

Sheikh Aminu, however, added that philanthropists and wealthy individuals have pledged to contribute their quota to ensure the success of the mass wedding.

He further disclosed that 1,800 couples would benefit from the kind gesture, which would go a long way in curtailing societal vices and poverty bedevilling society, as many marriages were postponed due to the inability of parents to sponsor the wedding.

Speaking on the date, he stressed that the public and those willing to assist would be notified as soon as possible to achieve the desired objectives.

The commander then appealed to wealthy individuals to support the government by assisting the less privileged in society.

