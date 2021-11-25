Mass Failure: Bayero Varsity sets up committee to investigate

Bayero University, Kano (BUK), has constituted a committee to investigate mass failure of students in some courses in the institution.

This was contained in a statement on the university website recently.

The committee has Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Yakasai of the Faculty of Education as its chairman.

The statement noted that the move was approved at the university’s 393rd Senate meeting held on Wednesday, 3 November, 2021.

It further disclosed that other members of the committee include, director, Academic Planning, Professor Haruna Musa; provost, College of Natural and Pharmaceutical Sciences and dean, Faculty of Education, Dr Ali Idris.

Others are dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Professor Ahmad Muhammad Tsauni; dean, Faculty of Engineering, Professor Hashim M. Alhassan and dean, School of General and Entrepreneurship Studies, Professor Ali Abdullahi Tijjani

The statement noted that the director of Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Hajiya Amina Umar Abdullahi would serve as the secretary of the committee.

As the committee is to start work immediately.”