Marketing Edge summit: Brand management imperatives, post recessionary economy, top agenda

WITHOUT doubt, the advent of the Covid 19 pandemic has continued to take its toll on businesses. Interestingly, the nation’s multi-billion naira integrated marketing communications (IMC) industry seems not immune.

But for the Marketing Edge Team, the organisers of the forthcoming virtual marketing summit, tagged: “Brand Management Imperatives & Challenges in a Post-Recessionary Economy,” it is time for the industry to shake off the lethargy, and discuss brand management imperatives, especially in a post recessionary economy.

According to the Publisher/CEO of the marketing journal, Mr. John Ajayi, the essence of the summit, scheduled for March 26, this year, is to further expand the frontiers of advertising and marketing knowledge in the IMC sector.

He added that the inaugural quarterly virtual summit will feature seasoned and leading industry players, outstanding professionals, and titans as they share knowledge and insight on how to navigate the myriads of problems besetting the industry.

“They are also expected to look at opportunities in building brands in the present age of the new normal and beyond,” Ajayi stated.

The Marketing Edge’s boss expressed the hope that the summit would, at the end of the day, go a long way in leading conversation in contemporary issues affecting the entire gamut of the industry.

“It’s another offering from the publication’s stable, aimed at setting agenda for the industry and also fulfilling its objective of promoting the brand idea.

“We are excited to introduce Marketing Edge Quarterly IMC virtual summit as a premier event that will bring together the best minds in all IMC sectors at the highest level. This has become expedient in view of the fact that these uncertain times call for collaboration and conversation as we adjust to the fast-changing pace of the industry across sectors,” he stated.

The virtual summit, sequel to the epoch making Marketing Edge’s National Marketing Stakeholders Summit held virtually last October, will be led by renowned marketer, Mr. Baba Awopetu, a growth-focused and thought-provoking marketing strategist at Stragmar.

