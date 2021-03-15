Killing of six Fulani family members is wrong, Fani-Kayode insists

Former aviation minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he insists that the killing of six herder family members in Osun is wrong.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Monday via his handle, @realFFK.

He wrote: “I make no apology for saying it was wrong to kill an innocent & defenceless Fulani family of 6 in Osun. Those that condemn me for saying this are worse than animals. You cannot justify the murder of innocents under any circumstances &being Fulani should not be a death sentence.

“We must not lose our sense of decency& humanity & we must not let our emotions becloud our better judgement. I support the killing of terrorists (Fulani or otherwise) but I refuse to support the killing of innocent& defenceless people, including women & children, regardless of their tribe or faith and whether they are Fulani, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Ijaw or anything else. We can kill those who attack us but we must protect those who choose to live in peace with us.

“The killing of innocents can never be described or deemed as a heroic act.”

Recall that gunmen killed six people, all from the same family, in the early hours of Sunday in Osun State, Nigeria.

According to the police spokesman,Yemisi Opalola, the incident happened in a village near Wasinmi, a community along Ife/Ibadan expressway in the state.

The Osun State government has promised swift action on the matter to bring justice.