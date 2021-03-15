Q4 2020: YouTube recorded 46 % ad revenues surge

IT was a pleasant ending for Google parent company, Alphabet, in Year 2020, as the company recorded an increase of 23.5% in its revenue to $56.9billion, at the last quarter of 2020.

But research data, released by Comprar Acciones, was quick to attribute the company’s ‘glorious’ finish, in the last quarter of 2020, to the stellar performance of YouTube’s ad business.

According to the Report, YouTube generated $6.89 billion in ad revenue during Q4 2020 alone, up by 46% year-over-year (YoY).

For instance, YouTube was able to generate $992 million globally, in 2020, from Mobile Consumer Spending, despite its ad business being negatively impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic in H1 2020.

It was, however, able to recover remarkably in H2 2020, the report says.

“Youtube’s Q1 2020 ad revenue totaled $4.04 billion, up from $3.03 billion in Q1 2019, but down from Q4 2019’s $4.72 billion. Q2 2020 saw an even bigger fall to $3.81 billion before a rebound to $5.04 billion in Q3 2020,” the report says.

The report further reveals that for the full year 2020, YouTube’s ad business revenue rose to $19.78 billion; up from $15.15 billion in 2019, accounting for about 10% of Google’s total annual revenue, which was $181.69 billion. The figure was about a quarter of Facebook’s total of $84.17 billion.

