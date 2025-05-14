Canadians ‘weren’t impressed’ by Trump’s invitation to UK — Mark Carney

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney has criticised the UK government’s decision to extend an unprecedented second state visit invitation to US President, Donald Trump, saying the move didn’t sit well with Canadians.

“I think, to be frank, they [Canadians] weren’t impressed by that gesture… given the circumstance, It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty,” Carney said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer issued the invitation during a visit to the Oval Office, a move Carney said “cut across clear messages” Canada was trying to send to Washington in response to what he called threats to Canadian sovereignty.

As part of a symbolic counter-response, Carney invited King Charles—Canada’s head of state—to open the Canadian Parliament later this month.

It will be the first time a sovereign has performed the ceremonial duty in nearly 50 years.

Carney emphasised, “It’s not coincidental,” calling it a “clear message of sovereignty” and a “reaffirming moment for Canadians.”

Carney’s remarks come amid tense relations between Ottawa and Washington. During the election campaign, he positioned himself as the leader who would stand up to American pressure.

He had previously refused to meet Trump until Canadian sovereignty was acknowledged.

Their eventual meeting in the Oval Office was cordial, though Trump had previously joked about turning Canada into the 51st US state. Carney downplayed any serious intent behind that idea.

“He was expressing a desire. He’d shifted from the expectation to a desire. Was he still musing about it? Perhaps. Is it ever going to happen? No. Never,” Carney said.

Despite the strained history, Carney described Trump as “very on top of the essence of a wide range of issues,” and noted that the US president showed an ability to “identify the points of maximum leverage.”

Diplomatic tensions between the UK and Canada have also flared over the differing roles each government is asking King Charles to play.

While the UK uses the monarch as a diplomatic bridge, Canada is using his presence to assert independence. This divergence has caused discomfort between the typically close allies.

Still, Carney expressed optimism that recent negotiations with the US had led to progress on trade and security. While no deal is imminent, both sides acknowledge constructive dialogue is ongoing.

Carney concluded with a cautious outlook: “We do plan for having no deal, we do plan for trouble in the security relationship. We do plan for the global trading system not being reassembled: that’s the way to approach this president.”

(Sky News)