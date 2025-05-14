Osun: Family condemns attacks on lawyers, others during execution of Court’s judgment

The family of late Mrs. Sinatu Adeoye on Wednesday kicked against unholy attacks launched by a group of individuals to stall the execution of an Osun High Court judgment relating to a land dispute, along Osogbo/Ikirun road in the state.

The land in question, which is situated at Olorunda local government, covers Steel rolling, Power line, Ile Dagbolu, and Bidire Family House as covered by survey plan number OS/1378/2024/CP001.

Justice R. O. Yussuf had on 26th February, 1997 delivered a judgement in a suit number HOS/71/1993 wherein he granted a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, Hephzibah Holdings Ltd and their agents from entering into the land belonging to Madam Sinatu Adeoye, who was the plaintiff.

After the expiration of all chances of appeal, the family went back to court for the judgment to be executed, and Justice A. O. Adebiyi subsequently granted them leave to execute the judgment on the 20th of February, 2025.

But the execution was met with stiff resistance on Friday, May 10, 2025, when the family legal representative, Lekan Alabi Esq, court officials, Police Officers, Civil Defence Corps, and Journalists got to Jaye Filling Station area.

Some individuals, it was learnt, raised eyebrows, roughly handled the lawyers, threw stones at the court officials with a threat of dealing with them ruthlessly if they dared touch any house again for mark of demolition.

It took the efforts of security operatives at the scene to rescue the executors as some hoodlums mobilised themselves en masse to stop the execution with force.

Speaking on behalf of Madam Sinatu’s family, Mr. Najeem Popoola described what happened as a slap on judiciary process.

