Maritime workers suspend strike at APM terminals

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has suspended the ongoing strike action at APM Terminals following the resolution of some major burning issues as regards workers’ remuneration with the port terminal operator on Friday.

The President General, MWUN Comrade Adewale Adeyanju stated this on Friday after meeting with the management of APM Terminals.

Adeyanju disclosed that the union and the terminal operator reached an agreement in resolving some of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) adding that workers are to resume operational activities this evening.

He commended the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council for the prompt intervention to save the nation’s economy from collapse.

He reiterated the Union’s commitment to ensuring industrial peace and harmony in the shipping industry.

Recall that the workers on Wednesday embarked on an industrial protest over the alleged refusal of APM terminals to review the workers’ CBA allowance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Maritime workers suspend strike Maritime workers suspend strike

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Maritime workers suspend strike Maritime workers suspend strike

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP