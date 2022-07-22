8 in police custody over murder of Anambra lawmaker, says Soludo

Eight persons suspected to be in connection with the murder of the late Anambra Lawmaker who represented Aguata Constituency Two, late Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, have been arrested.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo dropped the hint, on Friday, during a holy mass in honour of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia, in Aguata local government area of the state.

Governor Soludo pledged that his government will not rest on its oars until all the criminals involved in the gruesome murder of the lawmaker are brought to face justice. He also expressed his solidarity with all the victims of criminality in the state and reassured them that every criminal will surely face justice

While consoling the immediate family and the members of the legislative arm, Governor Soludo re-emphasized again that justice must take its full course on the murder case, calling on communities in the state to intensify support for the government in its fight against criminality across the state by flushing out the bad eggs among them.

“These people are not unknown gunmen. They live among our people, some of them have families and operate from various communities. We need you to help us identify them so that they can face justice,” Governor Soludo said.

“The gunmen came with their strange religion, but there is no relationship between light and darkness. Their gods drink blood, but ours doesn’t, that’s why we need to fight them together,” he further said

The Governor also made a case for ‘operation know your tenants,’ commencing with Isuofia as a way of identifying the criminal elements within the communities. He stated that the state House of Assembly had already written to INEC about the vacuum that exists in the constituency, with Hon Okoye’s exit, pointing out that soon a by-election will be conducted to complete his tenure. He also promised that every entitlement due to the late lawmaker will be paid to the family he left behind.

Cardinal Nominee and Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke presided over the mass celebration.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor and the Deputy Speaker Hon Paschal Agbodike; Traditional Ruler of Isuofia, Col. Aloysius Muoghalu and others were present at the mass.

Recall that the late lawmaker and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on the road by the heartless and barbaric murderers on 15th, May 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.8 in police custody 8 in police custody

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.8 in police custody 8 in police custody





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP