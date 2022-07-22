Buhari approves appointment of 3 new Permanent Secretary

Latest News
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Buhari approves appointment , Buhari okays naval base for Oguta, Democracy Day,FG earmarks over N190b for 2022 Census

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three (3) new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Friday in Abuja, a statement by the Deputy Director, Communications, Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi said.

She listed the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin as follows: “Jafiya Lydia Shehu from Adamawa, Udo Okokon Ekanem from Akwa Ibom and Faruk Yusuf Yabo from Sokoto.

Yemi-Esan added that a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees would be announced in due course.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Buhari approves appointment  Buhari approves appointment

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Buhari approves appointment  Buhari approves appointment

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Imoke tasks FG, states on incentives for operators to grow tourism sector

Latest News

UNICEF/FCDO spend $109m on girl education in 6 Northern states in 10 years, enrolling…

Latest News

2023: Labour party unveils Umeh, Nwoye, others as candidates in Anambra

Latest News

Nine passengers burnt to death in Ondo road accident

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More