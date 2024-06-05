Minister of State, Defence Hon. Bello Matawalle has declared the Federal Government’s commitment to integrating the operations of the Command Control Computer Communication Information System of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA and the surveillance facility of the Nigerian Navy known as the Falcon eye system, for the security of the Nigerian Maritime space to engender economic prosperity.

Matawalle, who stated this shortly after a working visit to the NIMASA C4i centre in Kirikiri to inspect the operational model of the facility said that Nigeria will benefit much more if all Agencies of Government can synergize seamlessly and improve information sharing amongst one another for the benefit of Nigeria. He called for enhance synergy between the Nigerian Navy and NIMASA especially with the c4i system and the falcon eye which are platforms that would massively complement each other.

In his words “ I am delighted at what I have seen today at NIMASA C4i Center and our goal is to see how it can be integrated with the Falcon eye of the Nigeria Navy because all we need is to secure our maritime domain, therefore the NAVY and NIMASA must work together to create the desired maritime environment for a prosperous maritime economy.”

The Minister further said “We want them to work together and to be integrated so that they will be communicating with each other. If the Falcon eye and C4i are communicating effectively, our maritime space will be devoid of security challenges and this will boost the courage of both local and foreign investors in the sector.”

In his remarks, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, expressed delight at the visit of the Minister stating that effective synchronisation of the NIMASA C4i and the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy will add to the strides of the Federal Government in reaping the benefits of the Blue economy.

The NIMASA DG who was represented by the Agency’s Executive Director Operations, Engineer Fatai Adeyemi, said improved information sharing between NIMASA and Navy will enhance capability of the security Agencies in curbing maritime crimes in Nigerian waters.

“We are glad to receive the Minister of State, Defence at NIMASA C4i today. This is simply a show of commitment of this administration to effective collaboration amongst all organs of government to achieve a common goal and in this instance, maritime security. You heard what the Honorable Minister said about integrating the C4i with the Falcon Eye. I believe that›s a step in the right direction. And I’m sure by the time that is done you know it›s going to give us a more secured marine environment”

