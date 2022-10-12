Management of Ikot Library cries out over its deplorable state

The Divisional Library in Ikom, Cross River State, has deteriorated into a sorry state.

The library which was renovated last in 1996 has lost almost all its workers and it became an eyesore due to its neglect.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune on behalf of the management, Mrs Dina Agbor, explained that the problem facing the library facility was enormous.

She said: “We are supposed to have at least two or three Library Assistants, two or three security and one or two messengers, but as I am talking to you, I am the messenger, security and library assistant. I have only one elderly man here as a messenger with me in this place.

“The man is old enough that he cannot even sweep and that is the situation we find ourselves in Ikom Library. The library is completely dilapidated.”

Nigerian Tribune observed that the environment of the library facility replicates what is obtainable at the Ogoja Division of the library, which is supposed to serve the people of Cross River North and the National Library in Calabar, the state capital.

