Man who died in custody in Oyo not arrested in place of any suspect ― Police

The Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, has made some clarifications that the trader who died in police custody, Kehinde Omotoso, was not arrested in place of any suspect but that while the police went to carry out an investigation into a murder case, several people were arrested, including Omotoso.

While speaking with Tribune Online on phone, Fadeyi said it was while in custody that Omotoso took ill and was taken to the police clinic where he died.

The police spokesperson said an autopsy would be conducted on the body of the deceased to show that there was no foul play in his death.

SP Fadeyi said the state Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, had already ordered an investigation into the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG Spends N1.57trn On Debt Servicing, N1.61trn On Personnel, Pension

THE Federal Government on Thursday disclosed that it had expended N1.57 trillion on debt servicing and N1.61 trillion on personnel and pensions in the current year. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, made the statement on debt servicing and others expenses during the presentation of the 2021-2023 Medium-term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper…Man who died in custody

WhatsApp Business: An App Grossly Underused

WhatsApp Business is an app designed for small businesses to easily stay in touch with their customers and reach out to potential customers. It provides vital business tools that allow you to create a business profile, create a catalog, and do many other things…

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Assembly Member, Abduct Two Wives, One-Year-Old Child

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza.

818 Million Children Worldwide Risk Contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 818 million children worldwide are at risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and other infectious illnesses. UNICEF’s Associate Director, Data and Analytics Division, Planning and Monitoring, Mr Mark Hereward, made this known in a statement on Thursday and obtained by …Man who died in custody

Stop Denying Us Weapons To Fight Terrorism, FG Tells World Powers

THE Federal Government has appealed to the world powers not to be weighed by unsubstantiated arguments to deny Nigeria vital platforms and weapons to fight terrorism. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the appeal on Thursday when he featured on the…Man who died in custody

Boko Haram Now Recruiting Child Soldiers — MNJTF

THE Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) says the Boko Haram terrorist group has introduced the use of child soldiers to resuscitate its declining influence in the Lake Chad Basin. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Colonel Timothy…Man who died in custody