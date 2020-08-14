COVID-19: Ogun govt lifts ban on weekend lockdown

The Ogun State Government has lifted weekend lockdown placed on residents of the state, as one of the measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Just as worship centres are opened for religious activities from Friday 14th and Sunday 16th August.

The state over the last five months has been observing weekend lockdown.

However, the government insisted that there is a limitation on social gatherings which must not exceed 20 people at any place at the same time.

This was contained in a statement issued by Governor Dapo Abiodun while updating on the effort of his administration in fighting the virus.

Governor Abiodun noted that statistics available from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that the number of positive cases went down into the state over the last two weeks.

He urged all religious leaders to adhere strictly to COVID-19 guidelines as agreed to ensure to guide against the spread of community transmission.

“We are appealing to our people, particularly our religious leaders to ensure that they adhere strictly to the protocols as have been agreed upon. We all agreed on these protocols to open the worship centres for many reasons.

“Let me say that our Task Force is already on ground and is moving about to ensure compliance. And, if perchance we discover that any of our religious centres are not complying or adhering to the laid down protocols, we will not hesitate to close down the centre.

” I want to repeat just like I mentioned in the last COVID-19 update that the purpose is not to open for rowdy ceremonies which can promote community transmission of COVID-19 and or any other communicable diseases that could lead to avoidable death.

The governor insisted that event centres; bars; casinos; cinemas, and night clubs are still under lockdown.

