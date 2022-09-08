Man Utd to observe one-minute silence to honour late Queen Elizabeth in Europa clash with Real Sociedad

Manchester United Football Club will on Thursday, evening during the club’s Europa League group stage encounter with Real Sociedad, observe a one-minute silence to honour the passage of the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The club revealed this in a statement following the announcement of the queen on Thursday evening.

The statement read: “Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

“The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

“Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.

“Tonight’s match: Following directions from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

“A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Awolowo Dosumu: ‘I Did Not Speak With Any Journalist On Tinubu/Shettima Ticket’

Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC)….

Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator Now In Our Safe Custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody….

We’re Losing Wives To Okada Riders, Police Officers Allege, Protest 18 Months Unpaid Salaries In Osun

The police special constabularies in Osun State, on Wednesday, took to the streets of Osogbo, the state capital to protest the non-payment of their 18 months’ salaries….