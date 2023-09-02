A yet-to-be-identified middle-aged man has reportedly slipped and died inside an abandoned earthen fish pond in a suburb area of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered that the incident happened at Alibarika community in Ogidi, in the Ilorin South local government area of the state at about 06:24 am on Saturday.

The lifeless body of the deceased said to be approximately 43 years old, was discovered by members of the community.

According to the head of department (HOD), media and publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, who confirmed the incident, “the cause of this unfortunate incident was that the man accidentally slipped into the pond, which was concealed by overgrown grasses.

“He was near the pond, attempting to gather herbal leaves when the accident occurred.

“Today Saturday, September 2, 2023, Kwara State Fire Service responded to an emergency call at Alibarika community in Ogidi, Ilorin South local government area, Kwara state, at approximately 06:24 hours.

“The call for assistance came from Engineer Tunde Kannike, the community chairman.

“The firefighters conducted a rescue operation and tragically discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified man, approximately 43 years of age, in an abandoned fish pond.

“Following the successful recovery operation, the Kwara Fire Service personnel handed over the deceased to the authorities at Nigeria Police ‘G’ Division in Oloje, Ilorin, for further investigation and necessary procedures.





“Therefore, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more careful in their day-to-day activities and also they should be more vigilant in their neighborhoods as to prevent similar occurrences”.

