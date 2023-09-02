In 2017, Yusuf Taiye secured admission to study Economics at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. Right from the day he stepped foot in the seat of Caliphate, the hope of bagging first-class honors settled in his mind.

Taiye, a native of Ikotun Ile in Oyun local government area of Kwara State, gained recognition among his coursemates, helping them in solving both the theoretical, graphical and calculatory aspects of Economics. This earned him a popular title in his class: tutorial master.

To achieve his desire of clinching the first-class honors, Taiye dedicated his time to focus on books. And book alone. Aside from his hostel, B58 class is his beloved, his next home where he enjoyed day and night reading — all in the sake of securing his spot on the Economics department’s Hall of Fame.

But little did he know that only a single point (0.01) would impede him from achieving his lifetime desire, after hitting a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.49 in a first-class scale of 4.50 – 5.0.

In his first year, Taiye’s performance took a dramatic leap, after recording three C grades in his result from Economic Principles I; Introduction to Islamic Economics, Use of Library and Study Skills, pegging his CGPA at 4.26.

Determined not to throw in the towel for chasing his dream, he worked harder in the second and third year, blowing the candle at his regular B58 class and eventually secured 4.43 and 4.46 in second and third year respectively.

“I read consistently both day and night until I made sure all my plans for the day were covered.”

He was hoping, praying but when the final year results were released, Taiye found himself hanging in the apartey between the two horns of the bull — his desire and what destiny has for him.

“It just happened that I got a C grade in Economic Development Under Islamic Framework, a two-unit course in my final. Had it been I got B, I would have hit 4.50.”

“Willingly, I would have loved to be a first class graduate which was much more possible judging from my performance, but I believed whatever you graduate with, you’ll surely land among the stars. The one point behind it says it all,” Taiye said.

“Thanks to my lecturers who tried to cajole me and count me among the best students in class. It’s just destined I had to graduate with 4.49.”





The Economics department hardly produces first-class graduates, not until the last two years when Abdulrafiu Taoheed graduated with a CGPA of 4.64, before Joel Josiah’s recent 4.58 which cemented Yusuf Taiye as the second best graduating student of the 2020/2021 academic session.

Continuing, Taiye, the tutorial master, said throughout his academic sojourn on UDUS campus, lack of money was the only nightmare that disturbed his concentration.

To find a means for continuous survival, he chose to be creative, becoming a YouTube teacher, a public speaker and writer.

Taiye’s academic story was an average love affair. He said,”I only engaged in a relationship with a serious minded lady for either academic or issue solving related affairs, juggling serious relationships with academics was a bit unfriendly for me.”

