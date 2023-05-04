Ifasoji Ayangbesan, a 35-year-old alleged ritualist, admitted buying a set of human legs for N20,00, attempt bribing policemen with N1m

Ayangbesan said he was not involved in the killing of Adeyemi, despite being accused of trying to bribe police officers with N1m to avoid being apprehended.

According to reports, the victim was killed on January 28, 2023.

At the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, the suspect was paraded on Wednesday with 12 other suspects.

Ayangbesan, a local of the Iloti axis in the state’s Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, claimed that his friend Lukman, who he claimed unearthed the body from a graveyard and cut the legs, gave him the limbs.

He declared, “I purchased the two brand-new human legs, but I was not engaged in the victim’s murder. My friend Lukman approached me and said he had a set of legs to sell.

Despite the fact that I informed him I didn’t need them, he persuaded me to use them in rituals to enhance my life, and I complied.

When challenged with the charge of trying to bribe police officers, Ayangbesan claimed that a lawyer had told him to give N10m to get his release, but he had only been able to raise N1m.

He claimed that he was detained when he went to provide the money to the attorney.

Five accused cultists, eight armed robbery suspects, and one suspected serial murderer were among the other suspects paraded.





Olanrewaju Oladimeji, the state’s commissioner of police, paraded the suspects, who, according to him, will soon face charges in court.