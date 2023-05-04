Worried by the declining trend of science students performance in practical, (The Federal Ministry of Education), Federal Science Equipment Center, Ijanikin Lagos state in collaboration with the Nigerian institute of Science Laboratory Technology, NISLT have organised a 5 day workshop for the staff of the department of technical education, federal ministry of Education.

The event which was held between 30th of April to 4th May was held at the Nigerian institute of Science Laboratory Technology, NILST , Samonda Ibadan , the Oyo state capital was meant to train technicians on repair and maintenance of glass workshop equipment.

Speaking at the event the Director General, NISLT , Yemi Gbadegesin explained that the workshop is necessitated to address the State of Science and technology education in Nigeria .

He lamented the declining state of students performance in practicals and other science subjects .

According to him Lack of inadequate provision of science equipment and materials, deplorable state of science laboratories , lack of expertise in the use , manipulation and maintenance of available science laboratory equipment and materials , general apathy on the part of both the teachers and students ,absence of significant learning of science at the foundation level of educational system are responsible for the declining trend in the performance of science students in practicals.

“Today science and education at all levels is a course of worry to all stakeholders in the science and technology sector.

“There is declining trend in students’ performance in science subjects both at learning and at examinations .More worrisome is the practical aspect which is presently at Zero level. In a country-wide survey carried out by the institutea recently, this decline has been traced to among other causes”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, Director, Federal Science Equipment Center , FSEC, Engr Ismaila Yekini explained that the workshop is Organised to bring the trainee knowledge the repair and maintenance, hazard and safety of glass wares to enhance the quality of science and technology education in Nigeria.

“Distinguished participants as we all know that glassblowing is an approach to learning and development that integrates the areas of science technology, engineering and mathematics. Through this ,participants will acquire key skills on glassblowing and it’s maintenance

“The training shows the advances in science and technology which contributes to the social and economic development of nations which later translate to improved standard in the glassblowing workshop

“It is therefore, important that we address this issue and the capacity training workshop is a step in the right direction. We have gathered here today to share knowledge and best practices on repair and maintenance of glassblowing workshop. We have invited experts and stakeholders from the Nigerian institute of Science Laboratory Technology to share their experiences and insights on this training “he said.





He however reinstated the federal ministry of education commitment to providing necessary support in enhancing quality of education in the country.