Suspected mob killed two mobile policemen for allegedly crushing to death a woman, student, and motorcycle rider in front of Ikpeshi Grammar School in Edo

The policemen were among the four officers attached to the immediate past lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Constituency I, in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje.

The mobile policemen were said to have been attached to the Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was further learnt that the Toyota Hilux Van conveying the four policemen was on escort duty with Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje before involving in an accident with a motorcycle conveying a woman and child, adding that in the process, the rider and passengers died on the spot.

When contacted on the phone, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident on Sunday but said more details would be made available to the public in due time.

He said they were not officers of the Edo State command but Police Mobile Force 19, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A police source said in reaction to the death of the motorcycle rider, the woman, and the child, the angry mob attacked the policemen and beat to death an inspector and a sergeant.

According to him, one Toyota Hilux van conveying four policemen, namely Inspector Brownson Brown, Inspector Abubakar Fakkuk, Sergeant Taiye Ojiefo, and Sergeant Elisha John attached to Police Mobile Force 19 Port Harcourt on escort duty with Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, a former Edo State House Assembly member, was involved in an accident with a motorcycle conveying a woman and child by Ikpeshi community.

“In the process, the rider and passenger died on the spot and in reaction, the angry mob attacked the policemen, beat Inspector Abubaka Fakku and Sergeant Elisha John to death while two others are receiving treatment at Ifejola Hospital, Igarra,” he said

He added that the youths invaded the Edo State Security Volunteer Network office in the locality where the policemen ran for custody.

The source said the youths overran the facility and beat two of the policemen to death, while the vigilante group was able to rescue the other two officers.

According to him, the angry youths were said to have attacked the vigilante office and destroyed its furniture while threatening to deal with their members who tried to rescue the police officers.

He also added that the officers’ four rifles were recovered while the corpses of the dead policemen and accident victims were evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy.

The source disclosed that the police are making efforts to arrest the suspected murderers of the officers.

Reacting to the incident, the chairman, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Hon. Tajudeen Alade, condemned the dastardly act by the youths and commended the efforts of the vigilante to save the lives of the other policemen.

He said those involved would be brought to book and promised support for the twin sister of one of the occupants of the motorcycle.

