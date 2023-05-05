A 48- year – old businessman, Tunde Bakare, has continued to agonize over the disappearance of her pregnant wife, who has been missing since January 2023 in Lagos State.

The missing woman, Nwachukwu Faith Chidimma, had in January this year gone missing on her way to the market, just about a year when the couple got married.

For the last four months, the missing woman’s husband has been a regular visitor at the headquarters of the state police command in Ikeja for updates from the police on his missing pregnant wife.

The businessman, while speaking with newsmen during one of his visits to the police, said that his apartment had become empty following the disappearance of” Nma,” as he fondly called his wife.

He also stated that life may never remain the same for him unless his missing wife and unborn baby are found.

The businessman said, ” How can I be satisfied with myself if I don’t know her whereabouts nor do I know if she is still alive.”

” I have reported my ordeal to the police at different stations in Lagos. Life has not been kind to me. I still sit by the side of my window, hoping to see her back. I still believe that it is a nightmare and that life is playing tricks on me. That it will be well again when I woke up.”

Bakare noted, “But as hard as I tried to console myself, the reality on the ground is still staring me in the face.”

“My wife was born on May 20, 1995, and from Imo state. My matter is worsened by my wife being a Christian while I am a Muslim.”

He continued, “I can still remember her parents’ shock when I broke the news to them. In fact, I was told to look for their daughter and that nothing should happen to her. What a world”

The Police in Lagos said it has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden disappearance of the 28-year-old pregnant lady.

The police said it had sent out radio messages to other commands and that, hopefully, the lady would be found alive.