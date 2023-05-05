Tragedy struck in Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano, as a 22-year-old teenager identified as Ibrahim Musa stabbed his biological mother to death.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa Haruna, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, said the deceased, Hajara Muhammad, was brutally stabbed with a sharp knife.

The PPRO said tactical teams are currently on ground to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspect.

“On 3rd May 2023 at about 1800hrs (6pm), a report was received that one Ibrahim Musa, ‘m’, 22 years old of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Nassarawa LGA, Kano State stabbed his biological mother, one Hajara Mohammed, ‘f’, 50 years old with a sharp knife on different parts of her body and fled the scene,” the PPRO stated.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc directed the immediate deployment of all police assets to ensure that the perpetrator(s) are brought to book as soon as practicable,”

“The body with multiple injuries was removed from the scene in a pool of blood and rushed to Mohammed Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital Kano where a Medical Doctor certified the body dead.

“A knife with a blood stain suspected to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene. Tactical teams are currently on the ground to ensure the arrest of the culprit(s),” DSP Haruna disclosed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari





Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…