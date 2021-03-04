Man, 35, allegedly kills wife in Anambra

A 35-year-old man, Mr Kingsley Igwe, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly killing his wife with a kitchen knife.

The State Command Police Public Relations, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed the incident in a statement, in Awka, on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested at about 4 am on Thursday (today) by police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station, Onitsha.

He said the suspect is a native of Nise in Awka South LGA but resident at Dueze Street, Otigba in 3-3 Area of Anambra State.

According Mohammed, the suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Oyinye Obi, ‘f’ aged 31 years, with a kichen knife and inflicted multiple injuries all over her body.

Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victim to Apex Hospital

for medical attention, but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

The corpse has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy. The knife used in perpetrating the act was also recovered and registered as an exhibit.

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas, has directed the DPO to transfer the case to State CID, Awka, for discreet investigation in order to unravel the actual cause of the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…