I remain Ogun Assembly Deputy Speaker, my impeachment illegal, says Kadiri

In his reaction shortly after he was impeached, the Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Dare Kadiri, described his impeachment from office as unconstitutional and illegal.

Kadiri said he had initiated consultation with his lawyers to address the ‘infraction’, while urging his constituents and supporters to remain calm.

He said: “I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an ad-hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

“However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction. I urge my teeming supporters, constituents and members of my political party in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action are sorted.

“In whatever capacity I find myself now or in the future, I remain committed to the ideals of a functional legislature, tenets of democracy and good governance.”