Akeredolu sends names of four commissioner-nominees to Ondo Assembly

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday sent names of four commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The governor had earlier sent 13 names of special advisers to the Assembly which was approved by the lawmakers.

The latest list mostly contains names of former appointees who served with the governor in his first term. They are Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Mr Ojogo Donald, Sir Charles Titiloye and Engr. Olayiwola Aminu.

While Ojogo is the immediate past Commissioner of Information and Orientation in the state, Akinterinwa was the Commissioner for Finance during the first term of Akeredolu.

Titiloye was the Commissioner for Justice and the state Attorney General while Aminu was the Senior Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructural Development who might be appointed as the new Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development.

Confirming the development, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, Gbenga Omole said the House of Assembly has received names of four commissioner-nominees sent by Akeredolu.

Omole confirmed that the list of the commissioner-nominees was contained in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, and signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

The governor requested members of the House of Assembly to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast-track the instrumentality of governance.

Omole, however, said: “In the light of this, all necessary processes that will give accelerated approval to the letter has been earmarked.”

Meanwhile, Oleyelogun has pledged on behalf of the house that quick approval will be given soonest.

