A 20-year-old man identified as Ridwan has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps for the alleged killing of his father.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the So-Safe Corps Commander, Soji Ganzallo, through the Director of Information and Public Relations, Moruf Yusuf, that the suspect was arrested during a routine patrol of his men at about 12 a.m. in Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect was reported to have been arrested when his operatives heard a strange noise in a building.

The statement read, “At about 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, officers of the Corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

“The Officers entered the building to confirm what was happening, but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood, and the alleged killer fled the scene.”

Ganzallo then instructed the Zonal Commander, Ijebu Zonal Command, Marcus Ayankoya, to get the suspected killer arrested within 24 hours.

“The suspected killer was nabbed where he was hiding in a bush.

“He confessed to having killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes,” he said.

The corps commander noted that the alleged killer told the officers of the corps during interrogation that “he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

Ganzallo further revealed that when he was asked about the whereabouts of the ritualist, he refused to give details.

He stated that the alleged killer had been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force’s Ogbere Divisional Headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.





