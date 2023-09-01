Nigerians on social media have continued to react differently to the decision of popular Nollywood actor, Bolanla Ninalowo to part ways with his wife, Bunmi, over irreconcilable differences.

Tribune Online reports that the actor, in a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, said the separation was important for his mental health and for a loving and peaceful future.

The separation of the couple, who tied the knot in the United States in 2007, has continued to generate different reactions from social media users.

While some expressed shock over the development, others sent their prayers to the estranged couple during this trying time.

Reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), a user @Johnplanet wrote, “Marriage wey everybody Dey envy o… this life sha.”

Another user @iamolafoto tweeted, “Woah, they looked so good together.”

“Online life is different from real life. I know so many people who have used the Bolanle Ninalowo marriage as an example of an unbreakable marriage because of their PDAs. Nollywood nor be real life, be guided,” @Emuobosan tweeted.

“The way celebs marriages dey crash nowadays na WA ooo nobody wan calm down for the other man dey claim right woman dey claim right and our mama and papa Dem go marry fo 50,60 I don even see 70 yrs they still dey manage each other i never marry sha make i no too talk,” @I_ampopcandy tweeted.

@oludeewon wrote, “This update from Bolanle Ninalowo on IG pained me. I don’t believe this separation will happen. It’s really sad. I pray for healing for him, his wife, and children. He is my fitness motivation.”

Another user, @folashecrown22 tweeted, “I can’t go a week without watching Bolanle Ninalowo movies.. may God help him overcome whatever he is going through.”