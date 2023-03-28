It is not in the character of President MuhammaduBuhari to sack any of his political appointees, however, with the statement issued by the presidency on the disobedience of the orders of the Supreme Court recently, it is expedient for the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, AbubakarMalami and the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor. Godwin Emefiele to tender their resignation if they still have any honour left.

It was the highest form of cruelty to have subjected Nigerians to unbearable hardships after the Apex Court judgement. Resign now.

Barr. Ayo Olalere. Apete, Ibadan.

