Makinde, Oyo Speaker mourn late lawmaker

The duo of the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, and Speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, have described as sad, grievous, painful and heartbreaking the death of the state lawmaker, Honourable Ademola Popoola.

In separate condolence messages, they bemoaned the loss of a vibrant, resourceful, resourceful and consummate lawmaker.

On his part, Makinde expressed shock over the death of Popoola, who had even secured the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek another term.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Print Media) to the governor, Moses Alao, indicated that the governor equally expressed heartfelt condolences to the Speaker of the Assembly, members of the House of Assembly, the lawmakers’ immediate family and the people of Ibadan South-East Constituency II.

Makinde added that Popoola was passionate about the development of the state and did his best towards ensuring harmonious relationship between the executive and the legislature arms of the state.

In his own message, Speaker of the Assembly, Ogundoyin, said the Assembly was saddened and grieved by the painful and untimely exit of a colleague in the Assembly.

He described Popoola as a patriotic, selfless and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of the Oyo State House of Assembly, his constituents and the entire people of Oyo State.

Ogundoyin, who said he was personally distraught on hearing of the sad departure of Popoola, adding that the incident was a bitter pill to swallow for everyone in the State Assembly.

Ogundoyin said: “I have been visiting him in the hospital and he has been showing signs of recovery. Little did I know that I was seeing him for the last time few days ago when I went in company of some lawmakers.

“We just lost a bridge-builder, a man of peace and a gentleman par-excellent. He will be sorely missed by every one of us.

“He was a peace-loving and easy-going gentleman who was admired by all.





“The dedicated and selfless nature of Honourable Popoola as well as his quality representation in the House as a member of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly earned him the return ticket of the PDP in Ibadan SouthEast 2 State Constituency.

“Unfortunately, Hon Popoola has bid the world goodbye at such a very tender age. He has written his name in gold in the Oyo State House of Assembly as one who contributed immensely to lawmaking and legislative activities. We started the 9th Assembly together but alas he ended the race less than a year to the finish line

“My condolences to his entire family, his wife and children and to the good people of Ibadan South-East State constituency. We are however happy that he has not died in vain. His humanitarian and political legacies live on. I also condole with the Oyo State Government and the entire PDP family in the State on this irreplaceable loss.”

