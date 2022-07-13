38-year-old man bags 10 years imprisonment for robbery, criminal conspiracy

A division of the High Court of Justice Of Kogi State sitting at Isanlu in Yagba East LGA has sentenced a 38-year-old man, Babatunde Adura, to ten years imprisonment for the offence of armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

The convict was arraigned along with two others in 2020 for armed robbery and criminal conspiracy but his other two members escaped from the prison during the December 2021 Kabba jailbreak.

However, the court dispensed justice to the sole defendant.

The trial judge of the court, Hon. Justice Abubakar Suleiman Ibrahim, found the convict guilty of the offence after the defendant confessed to the sale of items carted away during the robbery incident which occurred sometime in august 2020 at Olukere-Amuro in Mopa-Moro LGA where he and others at large broke into many houses and dispossessed their victims of their valuables including handsets.

In addition to admitting to committing the offence, when his extra-judicial statement to the police was tendered in evidence, the convict’s counsel Mr Segun Senibi did not oppose the same.

The prosecuting counsel, J. J. Ifepariola, was also able to convince the court of his involvement in the crime.

Witnesses were called by the prosecutor while the defendant’s evidence in his confessional statement pointed to the fact of his culpability.

He and his co-conspirators were armed with a locally made pistol, which he confessed to having stolen too, and committed the offence in the said area.

He confessed to disposing of the phones to one Abdulrazaq in Okene and he was thereby found guilty, convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the offence of the robbery and six months for criminal conspiracy.

The sentences would run concurrently while no option of the fine was given as the convict’s a first offender.

