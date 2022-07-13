Oyo judiciary commences annual vacation July 15

The Oyo State judiciary has announced that its 2022 annual vacation will commence on Friday, July 15, 2022, and run till Monday, September 12, 2022, both days inclusive.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Ladipo Abimbola, made this known in a notice, pursuant to the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2010 on Wednesday.

The notice is in exercise of the powers conferred on him by paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2010 and by virtue of all other powers enabling it.

“In exercise of the powers conferred on me by paragraph 4(b) of Order 45 of the High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2010 and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I, ABIMBOLA MUNTA LADIPO, Chief Judge of Oyo State do hereby appoint the period commencing on Friday the 15th day of July 2022 and ending on Monday, the 12th day of September 2022 both dates inclusive, as Annual Vacation of the High Court of Justice of Oyo State of Nigeria.

“During the period, civil actions may be heard where such actions are urgent, or a Judge, at the request of all the parties concerned, agrees to hear such actions,” Justice Abimbola ordered.

