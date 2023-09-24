A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak has asked the Federal and state governments to address the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Uwak, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, also alerted that Nigeria is gradually descending into anarchy with the high rate of insecurity in the country.

The Ex-lawmaker said it is dangerous for the survival and progress of the country for its territories to be ceded to criminal elements who are currently wreaking havoc across the country.

According to Uwak, “No nation attracts the needed investment and achieves the necessary growth and overall wellbeing of its citizens when swaths of its territory are under the control of criminal non-state actors.





“I am worried by the increasing descent to lawlessness and the turn into a failing state”, he said and added that the security strategy to be implemented must not be that of witch-hunt of political opponents or self-preservation of the ruling elite but that of protection of lives and properties of the people and putting in place law and order in the entire country.

He said there must be two approaches to solving the security challenges: with soft approach, which is ensuring employment opportunities to the teeming youths in productive sectors and engaging all genuine grievances, and the hard approach would be the deployment of modern equipment to end the nefarious activities of non-state actors.

