A 25-year-old suspected cattle rustler has been accused of killing and burying his employer in a shallow grave and bolting away with 20 cows and 14 sheep.

Also, the Police have confirmed the arrest of the 33 suspects for various criminal offences at different locations in Oyo state.

The suspected herder hacked his employer to death inside Soku forest in the Iseyin local government area of Oyo state.

The suspect, according to the police report, used the club, which was later recovered by the police, as an exhibit to carry out the heinous act.

Confirming the incident while parading the victim alongside 33 other suspects at State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, through the Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said the suspect was nabbed at Kara market while trying to dispose of the stolen cows and sheep.

According to him, “On 17th September 2023 at about 0630hrs, actionable information was received at the Command Monitoring Unit from a credible source from ISEYIN town that a nomadic cattle herder was sighted at KARA Market, ISEYIN looking for a cattle dealer who will buy a large herd of cattle.





“Sequel to this credible information, a team of operatives attached to the unit to ISEYIN town was deployed for swift intervention, and in the process, the suspect was arrested and upon interrogation, he confessed that he is a cattle rustler and subsequently led the operatives to a thick forest where he concealed twenty (20) live cows and fourteen sheep that he rustled from his employer.

“However, upon further investigation to SOKU Forest, where he claimed to have carried out the dastardly activity, it was discovered that the suspect had killed the owner of the cows and shee (his employer) and buried him in a shallow grave.

The Club, which he confessed to having used to attack and kill his employer, was equally recovered from the scene of the crime.

The suspect was caught with twenty cows, fourteen live sheep, and a club.

In a related development, the Police have arrested a-60-year-old man for allegedly parading himself as Commissioner of Police/Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The man was arrested at his hideout in Oyo town.

The Police findings reveal that “On 06/09/2023 at about 1500hrs, sequel to series of complaints from members of the general public about a man who has been parading himself as a serving Commissioner of Police and in some instances as a serving Assistant Inspector General of Police to unsuspecting members of the public using fake identities to illegally extort huge amounts of money from Members of the public.

“The Command Monitoring Unit embarked on a discreet human intelligence gathering to demystify the mystery man (the suspect). Hence the apprehension of a 60-year-old impostor who identified himself was arrested at his hideout within Oyo town.

Upon interrogation, he confessed to having been using the fake identity for over a decade and explained that apart from extorting money from members of the public, who sought his assistance on police-related matters, he has equally used the fake identity to gain so many undue and underserved advantages from junior and senior police officers.

“Upon his arrest, so many of his victims have identified him while recounting experiences of how they parted with huge sums of money to the suspect under the guise of actually dealing a real Commissioner of Police or an Assistant Inspector General of Police.”

Meanwhile, the Police have confirmed the recovery of 7 cars, 6 guns, 4 live cartridges, 1 empty cartridge, 1 expended cartridge, 4 cell phones, and 5 motorcycles from the arrested suspects.

Other items recovered include a DAF trailer with registration number KTU 384 XG, 20 live cows, 14 live sheep, one long sharp cutlass, 500 packs of night charger liquor, and some criminal charms.

