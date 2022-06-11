Make Music Lagos returns for 2022 edition

Organisers of the Make Music Lagos has announced that the 2022 edition will kickoff across Lagos and other Nigerian cities (Abuja, Uyo, Ibadan, Owerri & Ado-Ekiti) on 16th June and run till 26th June 2022 with a host of FREE Concerts, Open Mic Nights and other exciting free music-related events to electrify music fans.

The announcement was made in Lagos on Thursday at a press conference organized by Make Music Nigeria, the organization saddled with the responsibility of overseeing Make Music Day celebrations in Nigeria.

The event, which are held in commemoration of the World Music Day (21st June), is now in its 7th consecutive year in Nigeria, and promises to be extraspecial as it also marks the 40thanniversary of the establishment of the global celebration which was first celebrated as Fête de la Musique in Paris in 1982 under the direction Jack Lang (then Minister of Culture of France) and Maurice Fleuret.

Team Lead, Make Music Nigeria, Adeola Akinyemi had this to say: “Early in the year, we promised a scaled-up version of the Make Music Day celebration for 2022 and we are excited to be able to deliver on our promise with these landmark celebrations. Our desire is to deliver unforgettable experiences and boost the music culture in Nigeria and the rest of Africa so I encourage fans and industry insiders not to miss out on the events this year.

“Fans can expect a packed roster of Make Music Concerts across major locations through the period of celebrations. The biggest concert (and event), as usual, is the Shutdown Concert on 26th June at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island (Lagos) which would have Johnny Drille, Magixx, Cavemen, Helen Ibe, Mike Abdul, and Sunkey Daniels performing.

“Gospel fans can look forward to an inspiring time of worship with Folabi Nuel, Tosinbee, Jodeep, IBK, Anendlessocean on Sunday 19th June at the Make Music Pop Up Worship events at Harvesters Church (Anthony, Lagos) and Insight Bible Church (Uyo, Akwa Ibom). And if you fancy testing out your vocals, then you can make your way to any of the two (2) Make Music Open Mic Nights in the Yaba area of Lagos on21st June.





“Those looking to develop themselves as music industry players or professionals, would want to check out the Learn to Play, Learn to DJ and the Music Business Conference events which offer opportunities to network, learn and gain valuable knowledge and insights.

“Other opportunities for industry development and networking are the Songwriting Bootcamp to be hosted by TYbello and NOSA at the Kairos Hub on 18th June, and the Artiste Development Bootcamp to be hosted by ‘The House by Primero New Label Company Ltd’ on 22nd June.”

