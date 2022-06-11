Glictocom releases official single, ‘Important’

For talented Afrobeats and Afrofusion singer, Olaniyan Omotayo Paul, fondly called Glictocom by his admirers, music is a calling. He remains one of the talented underground music growing stars ruling the music industry and he is, no doubt, taking it seriously and doesn’t seem to relent for a moment.

After much anticipation on the social media, he has finally released the much-alled album, ‘Important’, which has continued to climb music charts. “The song is not doing badly across all streaming platforms and still enjoying massive airplay across Nigerian states. That is a sign of encouragement and I won’t stop.

“Funny enough, I didn’t expect that the song would receive this kind of reception from fans all over. Although, I knew I just put in the effort and left everything to God, while we continued doing the necessary things. I’m happy it is spreading gradually,” he said.

The Ekiti State-born said the inspiration behind the song came after he was a bit depressed and was looking for a way out.

“You know when you don’t have money to sort out important things, one would feel very much left out among friends. It happened to me and I almost went the wrong way but something just changed my mind and the inspiration came as a song,” he added.

He, however, said he is working on shooting the music video in locations around Nigeria and beyond as soon as possible.





“We are working on the visuals already and it will be shot in different places in Nigeria and even outside,” he added.

